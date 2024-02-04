Anthony and Angelina Addae, with their three children, embarked on a perilous journey from Brazil to the United States

Anthony and Angelina Addae, accompanied by their three children and Angelina's brother, embarked on a perilous journey from Brazil on November 21, 2023, hoping to reach the United States.

Angelina revealed that the family had spent six years in Brazil, saving for the challenging trip to pursue better job opportunities and a brighter future for their children, aged 21, 14, and 12.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, The journey involved various modes of transportation, including flights, cars, boats, and walking through the Panama forest, where they encountered distressing scenes, such as corpses and a lost child.

Angelina Addae said they are a few days away from crossing into America since they are already in Mexico

Angelina shared their hardships during the journey, including sleeping in the forest for three days and five hours.

The family, driven by determination, faced starvation and witnessed tragic incidents, such as a Haitian losing their child. Despite the challenges, they pressed on, having exhausted their food supply in three days and unable to turn back.

With an initial budget of $15,000, the Addae family faced multiple denials of entry into Mexico. They remain determined in Mexico City and are only two days away from their ultimate destination—the United States.

Angelina, acknowledging the risks involved, stated that sometimes one has to "risk your life to survive," emphasizing the difficult choices faced by individuals seeking better opportunities.

Ghanaian Living in US Recounts His Journey by Road From Argentina to America

Meanwhile, Isaac Amoah, a Ghanaian man living in the USA, shared his challenging journey from Argentina to America by road, spanning nine countries.

He initially worked as a carpenter and security man in Ghana and joined his brother in Argentina. Still, he found work similar to that in Ghana, prompting his quest for a better life in the USA.

Despite facing hurdles, including theft and challenging terrains, Isaac successfully reached America after a month-long journey, highlighting the difficulties many migrants endure.

Ghanaian Man In US Boasts of iPhone 15 And 13 Two Months After Relocating

In another story, a Ghanaian man in the US gains attention on TikTok for sharing the positive aspects of relocating abroad, citing improved living standards.

In a viral video, the man, who moved to North America two months ago, highlights the positive changes in his life, including using the latest iPhone models.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunities abroad, he encourages fellow Ghanaians to consider relocating for a better quality of life.

