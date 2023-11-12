Social media personality Nana Tea updates on the remarkable transformation of Prince Aniewu, a former student battling addiction, after one month in rehab

Nana Tea expresses gratitude to Pastor Elvis Agyemang for donating GH¢12,000 towards Prince's rehabilitation, overcoming financial obstacles

The story emphasizes the positive impact of community support in individuals' journeys toward recovery

Social media personality Nana Tea, also known as James Annor Tetteh, has shared the impressive transformation of Prince Aniewu, a former Bishop Herman College student battling drug addiction.

Nana Tea posted a side-by-side comparison of Prince's appearance before and after one month at the Chosen Rehab Centre, expressing gratitude to Pastor Elvis Agyemang for his generous financial support.

The televangelist and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, contributed GH¢12,000 towards Prince's rehabilitation, covering a significant portion of the treatment costs.

A collage of Prince Aniewu when Nana Tea first met him and when he was given a haircut Photo credit: Nana Tea Source: Facebook

Nana Tea had previously shared a poignant video where Prince disclosed his struggles with substance addiction, prompting followers to rally for his rehabilitation.

Financial obstacles initially hindered efforts to provide the necessary health assistance, with the total cost exceeding GH¢24,000. However, Pastor Elvis Agyemang's substantial donation played a pivotal role in facilitating Prince's medical care.

Nana Tea, widely recognized for his online presence, showcased the generosity and impact of the donation, sharing not only the details of the contribution but also documenting Prince's impressive physical and emotional transformation.

The post resonated strongly with followers, garnering support and admiration for the positive turn in Prince Aniewu's journey towards recovery.

The ongoing narrative highlights the power of community support and benevolence in helping individuals overcome significant challenges, particularly in the realm of addiction and mental health.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post below:

Mary Acquah said:

Oh my goodness. Thank you Jesus. Congratulations dear

Samson E Alice wrote:

In fact What God cannot do does not exist. A great massive transformation. God continue to heal him.God bless your good work Nana Tea

Karen Amponsah said:

Amazingly Amazing Transformation ❤️. GOD BLESS YOU AND ALL YOUR HELPERS FOR THE SERVICE TO MANKIND...LIFE ISN'T EASY...

George Micheal wrote:

God bless you for spearheading this and immense blessings to Pastor Agyemang Elvis.May the Good Lord continue to enlarge your coast for this wonderful transformation in the life of this brother

Quuqua Aidoo Okasa-Ashong said:

This is heartwarming. God bless you and bless Pastor Pastor Agyemang Elvis . Indeed everyday with God is everyday in Victory.

