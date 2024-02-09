Firestick has criticised Stonebwoy's decision to want to collaborate with Rihanna, calling it a wrong move

According to the fashion critic, Rihanna is now a mother of two who is expectant of another, so it will be difficult for her to go to the studio to record

Stonebwoy, on an Instagram live with MMG boss Rick Ross, said Rihanna is an artiste he is looking forward to working with in the possible future

Stonebwoy recently hopped on an Instagram live session with Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross to discuss music, life and potential future collaborations.

During the live session, Rick Ross asked the Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy, if there was any artiste from the United States of America he would love to work with, to which Stonebwoy didn't hesitate and answered Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Upon hearing the news, many Ghanaians were excited about a possible collaboration between Stonebwoy and the two big pop stars. However, controversial fashion critic Emmanuel Sandyman, popularly known as Firestick, was not enthused by Stonebwoy's declaration.

According to him, Rihanna has put music on hold and doesn't look to be making music any time soon. He says she is a mother of two and is expecting a third child, so her priority right now is building a family and caring for her kids.

Because you are not surrounded by correct people, you mention music goddesses. You had the opportunity to mention that reaching them wouldn't be an issue, but you chose Rihanna. Rihanna is pregnant, she will be a mother of 3 soon, she would not have the time to go to the studio with you. he said

Ghanaians react to Firestick's video

Ghanaians did not take it lightly on Firestick for downplaying what can be an excellent collaboration for Ghana music. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of these reactions:

@Kings Asem said:

You wey you marry old woman secof visa what you achieve?

@Frederick Maywood Ob said:

Stonebwoy has achieved enough for himself. Come on, boxing, you couldn’t sell shows; you have not even achieved anything for yourself

@Ike said:

Hu be dix guy koraa

