A non-profit organization has extended its benevolence to a children's home with a generous donation exercise

The donation exercise was part of activities to mark the group's 50th anniversary celebrations

The manager of the home expressed gratitude to the organization for the kind gesture made to them

The Navigators of Ghana, a non-profit organization, has donated some items to the Hope Way Ministries children's home in Accra.

The donation exercise was done as part of activities marking the organization's 50th Anniversary celebration.

NGO donates to orphanage home Photo credit: @Navigators of Ghana

The donated items, which are valued at thousands of cedis, include stationery, clothes, bags of rice, drinks, and toiletries, among others.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a member of the Navigators of Ghana, Dr Kwasi Nimako Boateng, said the gesture forms part of their mandate to share the gospel of Christ and also to assist the vulnerable in society.

"The vulnerable in the society are very key targets when it comes to the movement or sharing of the Gospel and so, we (Ghana Navigators) are motivated to initiate our lasting relationship with the Hope ways ministries with this kind gesture."

On his part, the manager of the Hope Way Ministries children's home, in a show of appreciation, also expressed gratitude to the group for the kind gesture.

He also urged the people to refrain from referring to the home as an orphanage home because the word orphan creates a miserable kind of picture in the minds of these children: A children’s home is most appropriate.

Ghanaian group donates to widows and children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Make Someone Smile, a benevolent Ghanaian group, brought joy to widows and children at the Akyemfuor DA Basic School in Afram Plains in the Eastern Region of Ghana with a generous donation.

The organizer of Make Someone Smile, in the person of Mawulorm Stella, said the uniforms and stationery were provided for the children while their mothers, who were all widows, got toiletries and provisions.

"We also used the opportunity to encourage the mothers not to give up on the education of their wards as it is the surest way to a bright future," she said.

