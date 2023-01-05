Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has been warned by the office of the National Chief Imam to desist from always dragging the name of the revered Islamic leader in his prophecies

A statement signed by the Chief Imam's right hand man said the claims Owusu Bempah made recently suggesting that he may have prayed with the Chief Imam in his bedroom is utterly false

The statement appealed to the IGP and the Christian community in Ghana to stop Owusu Bempah from disrespecting the name of the National Chief Imam

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The office of the revered spiritual leader of Muslims in Ghana has condemned recent comments by a self-proclaimed prophet of God.

The office of Osman Nuhu Sharabutu has said in a strongly-worded press statement that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah’s claim suggesting he intervened spiritually on behalf of the Islamic leader is utterly false.

“All the claims of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah contain no iota of truth, but represent the figment of his own imagination,” the press statement stressed.

Collage of the Chief Imam(L), the statement and Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah. Source: UGC, Facebook/@Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana

Source: UGC

The National Chief Imam also called on the IGP and the Christian community to stop the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International from provoking the Chief Imam.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The press statement signed by the Chief Imam’s righthand man Dr. Mohammed Azindoo warned Owusu Bempah not to misconstrue the Chief Imam’s religious tolerance for weakness.

First page of the press statement issued by the office of the National Chief Imam on Owusu Bempah's claims. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Second page of the press statement issued by the office of the National Chief Imam on Owusu Bempah's claims. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

What Owusu Bempah Said About the Chief Imam And NDC Politicians

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the man who has earned the nickname "Nation Prophet" alleged during the December 31, 2022 watchnight service that influential people in Ghana, including the respected Islamic spiritual leader, have sought his spiritual intervention.

The leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International made the claim in an attempt to justify his now-threatened yearly 31st December night prophecies.

He then touched on his controversial prophecy about the Chief Imam in 2019. He had prophesied that the Chief Imam was going to pass away that year.

That alleged prophecy was condemned and even resulted in an attack on his church by some youth suspected to be Muslims.

The Muslim community described the prophecy as distressing and disrespectful to their leader. The attacks and condemnation compelled him to apologise to Muslims in Ghana and the Chief Imam in particular.

But on the December 31 'prophetic' watchnight service, Owusu Bempah said he was not a charlatan because no one knows what went between him and the Chief Imam behind the scenes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh