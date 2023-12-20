A video of a young Ghanaian man praising Asamoah Gyan has sparked reactions on social media

The man who recently relocated to the UAE said that authorities are lenient and very accommodating once they learn that you are Ghanaian

He added that Ghanaians living in the Gulf country enjoy that privilege because Asamoah Gyan who once played in the country

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the United Arab Emirates has singled out former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan for praise for the good legacy he has left in the Gulf country.

In the video which has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man @abdullahsadat710 who was spotted standing in an open place, said the local authorities in UAE have a soft spot for Ghanaians all due to the fact that Asamoah Gyan played for a club in the country and also owns a restaurant there as well.

Ghanaian man in UAE praises Gyan Photo credit: @abdullahsadat710/TikTok @ asamoah_gyan3/Instagram

Source: UGC

Buttressing his point, he said the police are very lenient towards undocumented Ghanaians in that country all because of Asamoah Gyan.

"When a police officer realizes that you do not have the right document to live in the country, they often ask if you are Ghanaian and whether you know Asamoah Gyan, once you respond yes, it is likely they will ask you to go"

Filled with gratitude, the young man sought God's blessing on Asamoah Gyan and showered him with praises.

"If nof Asamoah Gyan, some of us living here would have been deported," he admitted.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 900 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comments

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video corroborated the statement by the young man regarding the impact Asamoah Gyan has made in the country.

queenjessica170 reacted:

someone gave me 500 dirhams because of Asamoah Gyan at my work place

emmanu3l27 wrote:

it's true my brother it happens to me before Jebel ali police station we were five guys facing deportation but because of asamoah they freed us God bl

NAA indicated:

Even here in Egypt ooo

Johnson added:

that's u also have to create legacy here for the next generation that will come here don't do anything that will destroy the good name we have it now

Dollars again indicated:

that is very good and so matter, let us behaving well as u are Ghanaian living in UAE and we will be living very comfortably life

Homeless Ghanaian man in Dubai turns down offer to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has caused after he opened up about the bad conditions that he finds himself in.

The middle-aged Ghanaian man who spoke about his plight in Dubai admitted that things are tough for him and his other Ghanaian colleagues living in the country.

Quizzed whether he would love to return home, the young man surprisingly responded with a no.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh