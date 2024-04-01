Sir Willie is a Ghanaian living in Hong Kong with businesses in both Ghana and the Chinese country

However, his brother, whom he appointed as manager of his Ghanaian business, mismanaged it and threatened to kill him for complaining

According to Sir Willie, he has started all over again and employed people he has no relations with to manage his company

A Ghanaian man in Hong Kong shared his experience with allowing family and friends to manage his business and the consequences.

According to Sir Willie, he started a business in Ghana and employed his brother to manage the company while he was in Hong Kong.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Sir Willie said his brother mismanaged the business, and when he expressed his dissatisfaction about it, he threatened to kill him.

Sir Willie said his brother and a church member both mismanaged his business in Ghana at separate times Photo credit: AlexanderFord & Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Sir Willie said he later sacked his brother and instead employed a church member in Ghana to take up his brother's role. However, the church member collapsed his business.

“I set up a shop and handed it over to my brother in Ghana to manage it, but he mismanaged my business. When I complained, he threatened to kill me. So I fired him and employed a church member, but he was rather the devil. So I now have employees who are managing the business for me, and they are honest.”

Sir Willie owns an African shop in Hong Kong. He said the free-duty policy in Hong Kong makes it easy to export items from Ghana.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the video. Read them below:

@wendyasiedu-antwi7284 said:

Obonsam in church part weak me

@ahmedissahabdul-mumin8630 wrote:

True hustler.. i like how he explained his experience in life.

@gracesarpong6792 said:

Dj Nyame, it seems majority of Ghanaians complain about opening businesses back home and being collapsed by family members or friends, I don’t think all Ghanaians are like this, there must be positive and good people as well can you please bring those ones as well please.

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

Ghanaians let be truthful God will bless you,this man is talking from experience paaaaa

@jahwurah1340 said:

I lost over 50000 dollars shipping products fro Asia to Ghana while I was living in USA.Family members sold them with 4 cars trotro urbane the rest was saloon never got 100 cedis out of up to today!

Man sends money to brother to build house for him

In a separate story, an abroad-based man was happy when he saw the house his junior brother, Ridwan, built for him back home.

Ridwan's sister-in-law was also happy when she saw the beautiful building he put up for them. She said some others are not as loyal as Ridwan.

Several social media users who saw the video praised him, arguing that not many are as trustworthy as Ridwan.

Source: YEN.com.gh