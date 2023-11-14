A Ghanaian mother joyfully celebrated her daughter's success in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on TikTok, expressing immense pride

A Ghanaian mother expressed sheer joy and pride as she celebrated her daughter's outstanding performance in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Taking to TikTok, with the username @kadiatusandi2, the elated mother shared multiple videos and images showcasing her daughter's impressive results.

In one video, she captioned the achievement with heartfelt words:

A collage of the girl's results, her mother and the student Photo credit: @kadiatusandi2 Source: TikTok

"Congratulations my daughter. You make me proud."

The proud mother's posts garnered congratulatory messages from others, highlighting the joy and communal celebration of academic success.

The BECE is a significant milestone for students in Ghana, marking the completion of basic education and paving the way for further academic pursuits.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared. Read them below:

Finah kamara said:

congratulations bab

esther25 wrote:

congratulation darling

@user2976003364352 said:

congratulations darling

@abibatu562 wrote:

congratulations

@ipb171 said:

congratulations bby more success ahead

@piesia beauty wrote:

Congratulations my lovely daughter

@Mbalu Kamara said:

congratulation my dear keep it up

@Kdrama❤️lover asked:

plss oo what is the lowest aggregate

Source: YEN.com.gh