A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his entire savings worth thousands of Ghana cedis in a susu box has gone viral

The money box was filled with hundreds of small and huge cedi notes as well as some coins

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed bewilderment at the amount of money contained in the box

A Ghanaian man has left netizens in awe after he opened his money box, known in the local parlance as susu box, and flaunted the entire savings.

The box contained hundreds of different denominations, ranging from GH¢50, GH¢20, GH¢10, GH¢5, GH¢1 notes, as well as GH¢1, GH¢2, 50, and 20 pesewas coins.

The susu box and its content sitting on the ground. Photo credit: @Richierangerockson

Source: TikTok

He revealed in the comment session of the TikTok video shared by @Richierangerockson that it took him a year — from January to December 2023 — to save that much.

However, he did not disclose the exact amount in the money box.

The video has since gone viral with over 22,900 views and 276 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man flaunting entire savings in susu box

Netizens who thronged the comment session could not hide their amusement at the huge investment in the box.

The curious ones asked how much the box contained and how long it had taken him to save that much.

@General Akatori wrote:

“This is good , continue.”

@Nartley wrote:

“So in all, how much did you get and when did you start saving it?”

@Badawiya wrote:

“Abeg show us the way. Cause I save today then I spent it the next day.”

@Litty wrote:

“Should I come and help you count it?”

@Am_Efya wrote:

“I am coming for my share.”

Asamoah Gyan breaks his susu box at the end of the year, photos show plenty money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a similar incident involving Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the men's national football team, the Black Stars.

The renowned footballer, in a video shared on social media, unveiled money he made while saving in his susu box.

According to a post on the Youtube channel of Celebritiesbuzz TV, it took Asamoah Gyan only six months to save that huge sum of money contained in the box.

The box was filled with GH¢20 and GH¢10 notes, which means Gyan saved a lot of money than is normally seen on social media.

