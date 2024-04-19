A Ghanaian artist has emerged winner of the People's Choice Prize at the 2024 Derwent Art Prize held in the UK

Ghanaian artist Nana Kweku Boateng was crowned the winner of the prestigious People's Choice Prize at the 2024 Derwent Art Prize in London.

The young man putting Ghana's name on the map with his artwork took to social media to announce his latest achievement.

"I am thrilled to announce that I am the official Winner of the People's Choice Prize in the @DerwentArtPrize 2024 held in London," he wrote.

"With over 6000+ entries from 77 different countries and a shortlist of only 68 artworks including mine. "Portrait of Nii" was selected," he added.

The Derwent Art Prize

Created in 2012 by Derwent, the Derwent Art Prize celebrates and rewards excellence in contemporary pencil art.

The award scheme invites artists to submit the best in 2D and 3D artworks created in any pencil, including colour, water-soluble, pastel, graphite, and charcoal pencils.

The 2024 prize received over 6,000 entries from 2,324 artists from 77 countries.

Sixty-eight artworks were shortlisted for the exhibition, which was viewed online from April 4 to April 14, 2024.

Of the 68 works, Kwaku Addo's pencil art emerged as the best. The young man took to social media to appreciate all who supported him in attaining his latest achievement.

See the post below:

Netizens laud him

Netizens who saw the post were excited to hear the great news. They took to the comment section to congratulate the talented Ghanaian artist.

