The effigy of former Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II at the Manhyia Palace Museum has gone viral on social media

The post of the late Asantehene was made on social to celebrate him for the role he played in the development of Asanteman

Many people who reacted to the post have expressed delight that the museum had effigies of famous Asante royals

Otufmuo Osei Tutu II's predecessor, the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, has been celebrated for his role in the development of Asanteman.

This comes after the Asante Nation posted a beautiful effigy of the former Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace Museum on its Facebook page.

Beautiful effigy of Otumfuo Opoku Ware II Photo credit: @The Asante Nation/X

Source: Facebook

The effigy portrayed Otumfuo Opoku Ware II as a stout, handsome man seated on a stool draped in a beautiful kente cloth.

In celebrating his achievement, the post also paid homage to the late Asantehene for spearheading efforts towards retrieving Asante artefacts in the 1970s during his reign.

"The late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, the founder of Manhyia Palace Museum, was very instrumental in the Asante artefacts repatriation deals; Manhyia Palace Museum itself grew from his diplomatic vision.

But the Asante repatriation couldn’t have worked without Professor Malcolm Donald McLeod, who answered Opoku Ware II’s 1974 repatriation request to the British Museum," the post read.

The Manhyia Palace Museum has effigies of other great Asante rulers, such as Yaa Asantewaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom, and the current King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 100 likes and 14 comments.

Ghanaian celebrates the former Opoku Ware II

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post celebrated the Opoku Ware II, with many praising the sculptor.

Nana Agyemang Prempeh Ababio commented:

I love his mmrane, Poku Ware Katakyie

Sarichi Richard reacted:

That's great

Aamed Na-pari Dagbandoo added:

I use to admire the hair on his shoulder and hand ooo

Kwaku Aboagye commented:

Handsome

Osahene Twelebobo Boatey Buabasa added:

Asanteman tease fri tete

Source: YEN.com.gh