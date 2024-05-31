Jon Benjamin, the former UK High Commissioner to Ghana, has been sacked from his new post in Mexico

Benjamin was sacked in April 2024 as the UK Ambassador to Mexico after he pointed an assault rifle at a local embassy employee

Foreign officials visiting dangerous parts of Mexico normally travel with armed staff to better protect them

Jon Benjamin, the former UK High Commissioner to Ghana, has been sacked from his new post in Mexico.

He was sacked in April 2024 as the UK Ambassador to Mexico after he pointed an assault rifle at a local embassy employee in an incident captured in a video posted on social media.

Benjamin served as High Commissioner to Ghana from 2014 to 2017

Source: Facebook

FT reported that Benjamin was on an official trip to Durango and Sinaloa, two northern Mexican states with a strong presence of drug cartels when he picked up a gun in the vehicle he was travelling in and pointed it at a colleague, according to the video and people familiar with the matter.

Foreign officials visiting dangerous parts of Mexico normally travel with armed staff.

Reports indicate that Benjamin, a career diplomat, was sacked as ambassador soon after the April episode.

Benjamin served as High Commissioner to Ghana from 2014 to 2017, during which time he was known as the most socially interactive diplomat Ghana has ever had.

He contributed to Ghanaian debate, occasionally drawing criticism for how he casually mentioned some delicate domestic matters.

Jon Benjamin developed a following for his tweets on topics widely discussed during his time.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the contentious founder of the International Godsway International Church, was one of his favourite targets.

Anne Sophie Avé shares amusing between Ghana and France

Still on ambassadors, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Anne Sophie Avé landed in France following the end of her term here in Ghana, and she had some stories to tell.

After an emotional farewell party that trended over the weekend, the diplomat posted tweets informing her followers that she had arrived in Paris.

The first tweet saw Her Excellency point out the differences in handling luggage at the Kotoka International Airport and the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. She also showed appreciation towards the porters at the airport here in Accra. Anne Sophie Avé wrote;

Source: YEN.com.gh