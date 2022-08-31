French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé has made Ghanaians laugh with her comparison of Ghana and France

The diplomat is back in her home country after serving as the Ambassador of France to Ghana since 2018

From her posts, she seems to be experiencing culture shock after being away from France for a long time

Anne Sophie Avé has landed in France following the end of her term here in Ghana, and she has some stories to tell. After an emotional farewell party which trended over the weekend, the diplomat posted a couple of tweets informing her followers she had arrived in Paris.

The first tweet saw Her Excellency point out the differences in handling luggage at the Kotoka International Airport and the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. She also showed appreciation towards the porters at the airport here in Accra. Anne Sophie Avé wrote;

Landed in Paris:

Me: I have 12 suitcases can someone help me, please?

Luggage service: you should have ordered online.

So I carried all 12 by myself.

In Ghana;

Me: I have 12 suitcases, can...oh thank you guys!

All cases are in the car before you are done asking.

In her second tweet, she highlighted the difference between Ghanaian and French Uber drivers and their sense of time.

Ghana

Me: where are you?

Uber: on my way, please, shall be here shortly (see GH definition of shortly in former tweet)

France

Me: where are you?

Uber: gone! I waited 5 minutes and left. You will still be charged. Have a nice day.

Ghanaians React Funnily To Her Posts

gyaigyimii

Someone is missing Ghana already

bolarayofficial

Oseeeyyyy Paris

detailsbyneyomi

Hahaaaaaaa please come back

hairullahisofo

I remember trying to help an old man in Paris to carry he's things to where he lives he nearly called police on me

clemento378

Last last everybody go miss GH

Ghana Bids French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé Farewell In Star-Studded Party

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on the send-off party thrown in honour of the French Ambassador to Ghana, HE Anne Sophie Avé.

Several Ghanaian stars, including Rocky Dawuni, Nana 'Cheddar' Bediako, Bola Ray, Stonebwoy, KiDi and Hajia4reall were in attendance.

