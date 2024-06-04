A video of a Ghanaian man based in the UK venting over the results of this year's Britain's Got Talent has gone viral

The man was displeased with the outcome of the competition and lamented over Abigail and Afronita's position at the end of the race

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to his statement, as some thought he had a valid argument while others thought otherwise

A Ghanaian man who believes renowned dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo deserve to be the winners of this year's Britain's Got Talent has called for investigations into the competition.

Venting his spleen in a video making rounds on TikTok, the man based in the UK argued that the duo deserved to win the competition.

He questioned why some of the other winners were given first and second place when Afronita and Abigail performed top-notch.

"How did the magician come second? What did he come and do?" he said in the video which has since gone viral.

He categorically stated that the duo had been treated unfairly and called for an investigation into the votes.

"There's something wrong somewhere. They should go into the votes critically," he said.

See video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's call for a probe into Abigail and Afronita's BGT position

His comments have drawn various reactions from the online community, with some netizens supporting his claim while others expressed counter opinions.

@vivicaro_gold wrote:

"With their one way dancing? They’re even lucky they gave them 3rd position."

@pure_heart777 wrote:

"The way Ghanaians are going to flood this British get talent show next year earth....these people don't know what is coming....u see the way our people tear the Guinness World Records."

@yinimi121 wrote:

"Actually, their final performance wasn’t that impressive. They have dance videos on TikTok that is even nicer than what they did for the grand finale. I am not saying they didn't do well. I am very proud. I am just saying the final performance wasn’t their best performance."

@daavi_sela wrote:

"It was a good performance but to be honest and before God...I expected a serious dance from them...but I was not to elated with the dance..they were doing more singing than dancing...I was expect to be blown with a nerve racking dance."

Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support throughout Britain's Got Talent

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has taken to her Instagram page to thank Ghanaians for their support throughout the Britain's Got Talent show.

Afronita and her dance partner Abigail made Ghana proud by making it to the show's finale and placing third.

In the post's comments section, many Ghanaians congratulated her and Abigail for making it that far in the international competition.

