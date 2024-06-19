Michael Essien has advised young footballers about how they can maximise their talents and become successful

The former Chelsea midfielder who was mentoring Right to Dream players urged them to be humble, respectful, and hardworking

Essien's advice, which comes amid reports that two of his houses in Ghana are being auctioned, sparked reactions from his fans

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has offered valuable advice to young footballers aspiring to fulfil their career dreams.

Essien, currently coaching at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, had a mentoring section for some up-and-coming footballers courtesy of Right to Dream Academy.

Sharing his experience, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder urged the young players to be mindful of their behaviour after gaining fame.

"You get recognised by playing football, but that shouldn't change your personality," he said.

For Essien, it was essential to be humble and hardworking to succeed as a footballer.

"Stay humble, be very respectful, and put in the hard work. That is the three major words I always say to a younger player," he advised.

Essien's advice and video trigger reactions

The video and advice from Essien have triggered massive reactions from his followers. Following news that a court has ordered his two houses in Accra to be auctioned, many were interested in his response to the reports.

ireneodotei said:

Mike, bro is it true that they are auctioning your homes in Accra? I believe it's fake news so you have to clear the Air in the Ghanaian media. Good luck brother.

manuel_dior_09 said:

Chale them dey sell your house here in Ghana oo any explanation

bob_tuga said:

They are selling your house , here in Ghana.

Michael Essien is not broke and owns houses in England and Spain

Meanwhile, Angel FM's Saddick Adams has clarified that Essien is not broke as the reports had suggested.

According to him, Essien had not defaulted a regular loan but only failed to pay the buildings' mortgage.

He explained that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had handed over ownership of the houses to his wife, Akosua Puni, and forgotten about them.

Saddick cited the former Black Stars midfielder's ownership of , and other locations abroad to support his point.

