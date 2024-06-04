Controversial Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas has shared a video of himself chilling with a beautiful Ghanaian lady in the US

The lady, Kerry, a US Army officer, is perhaps, the only Ghanaian female friend of Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas praised the lady for her hard work while also advising young girls in Ghana to learn from her

Twene Jonas, the abroad-based young man famed for his controversial takes on social issues, has been spotted rolling in a nice car with a beautiful Ghanaian lady in the United States (US).

The lady, whose name was mentioned as Kerry, is a soldier in the US Army, and she is perhaps the only Ghanaian female friend of Twene Jonas.

The conversation between the two suggests that Kerry was the one who visited Twene Jonas and took him out for some catch-ups after a long while.

Twene Jonas described Kerry as a lookalike of Ghanaian actress, Ahoufe Patri and added that she is a hardworking lady who relocated from Ghana to serve in the US Army.

After throwing shades at some female celebrities, Twene asked Kerry to advise the young girls in Ghana not to emulate them.

She said she joined the US Army through sheer hard work, adding that she achieved everything she has so far through the grace of God.

Kerry said she had ended her career in the US Army and now moving on to a different endeavour.

"I'm here to encourage every average girl that whatever you put your mind to, as a girl, you can get it all. Because where I have gotten to is by the grace of God. Nobody's help. Hard work," she advised.

Twene Jonas, in his usual elements, said that the lady travelled from Ghana to "guard Donald Trump" as a soldier in the US.

"I hope Ghanaian women are watching, she is a lady like you. If she had chosen to be engaged promiscuous lifestyle, dating multiple men, her life would have been wasted, but she chose to work/ When we tell you things, it is not as if we hate you. Don't follow them, do something with your life," he said.

Below is the video shared by @kofiblack9 on TikTok.

Netizens react to his video with the lady

Netizens who chanced on his video with the lady reacted, with some disagreeing that Kerry resembles Ahoufe Patri.

Some of the comments are compiled below.

@oseiprince980 said:

"Nana yaa brefo look alike."

@RichOboo also said:

"This girl was my ex back SHS."

joshuamireku commented:

"Girl too fine, big ups to Twene Jonas."

Adjoasika also commented.

"This lady resemble Asantewaa singathon not aho)f3 Patri."

Old videos of Twene Jonas go viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a scene of Twene Jonas in an old Kumawood movie has surfaced on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their surprise.

Many Ghanaians know little about the past of Twene Jonas, and so his old video sparked reactions from social media users who did not know him before becoming popular on social media.

