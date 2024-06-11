Kofi Gabs, the Dutch internet sensation has stirred another controversy, claiming that fatherhood is more valuable than marriage

In a video shared on TikTok, the man also known as Mr Happiness vowed never to marry, saying being a father is enough for him

He further urged his fellow men to aspire to be fathers, dedicating their lives to their children

Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian-turn-Dutch who stirred controversy online with his PhD versus the Netherlands passport comparison, has turned his lenses on the institution of marriage.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the man, who works as a janitor in the Netherlands, says that fatherhood is more important than marriage.

Mr Happiness and one of his sons (left) and his girlfriend (right) Photo credit: @kofigabs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Because of this, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, has vowed never to walk down the aisle with any woman.

"Fatherhood is sweet, try it. Fatherhood is sweeter than being a husband. That is why I will never be a husband but I'm happy that I'm a father," he said.

Mr Happiness made these remarks after picking up one of his sons from school in the Netherlands.

He said his dedication towards his children, evident in how he relates with them on social media, was because he finds fatherhood more fulfilling than marriage.

Due to his dedication and commitment towards the well-being of his children, Kofi Gabs said he always makes time for his two boys despite his busy schedule.

"I don't work on Mondays and Tuesdays because I have to take care of my son. The mother has a new job, and also on Mondays, he has football training and on Tuesdays, swimming lessons. So I'm at his school right now to pick him because he has to go for swimming lessons," he said.

Mr happiness further urged his fellow men to commit themselves to their children. saying fatherhood is "sweet".

Below is the video he shared on his TikTok page @kofigabs.

Kofi Gabs remains unmarried

Mr Happiness is a single father of two boys from different mothers. His first son is born to a Danish woman while the second also has a Dutch mother.

Although Kofi remains unmarried, he has a Romanian girlfriend whom he has been dating for a couple of years, showing her off on his social media platforms.

With this boldness to declare to the world that he will never marry, Kofi may have an understanding with his Romanian girlfriend relative to marriage.

Mr Happiness flaunts his beautiful family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reportedly previously that Mr Happiness, the Ghanaian based in the Netherlands, has become an internet sensation.

The man, also known as Kofi Gabs, has flaunted his beautiful family, two mixed-race boys and their mothers.

Netizens on X, formerly Twitter, have reacted to the photos of Kofi Gabs' children, with many drooling over them.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh