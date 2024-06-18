A photo of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his father has got people talking on social media

The photo has left many questioning which one of the two men is Otumfuo due to their striking resemblance

Netizens who saw the photo were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his biological father have left many in awe after their photo surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo, who was very young then, is seen standing beside his dad, both looking cheerful.

The photo was shared on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to commemorate Father's Day.

The Asantehene and father bear a striking resemblance, which made it difficult for many who saw the photo to differentiate between father and son.

See the photo below:

Otumfuo's father

Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa, is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's biliogocal dad. He hails from Kantinkyere in Ashanti.

Like his son, Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa served a significant leadership role as the Brehyia Duke of Asante.

Unfortunately, he passed away on January 1 2002, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Netizens react to photo of Otumfuo and dad

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised by the striking resemblance of the Asantehene and his father.

@sarfoa_asamoah wrote:

"A chip off the old block. Happy Father’s Day Asanteman nyinaa wura."

@awoyaa_ wrote:

"I can see my face in grandpa’s, a very good and honourable man he was.."

@mrs.ansuamponsahoriginal wrote:

"I taught Otumfou looks like Naa Afia Kobi Apem but he is his Dad’s Twin."

@mrsbadizabid_blinks wrote:

"Photocopy."

@robert_badu_artist wrote:

"Great Ashantis. Piaaw!!!"

@balloons.gh wrote:

"Wow."

@babyhoods___ wrote:

"Yedaase ye Wura."

Effigy of Otumfuo creates confusion due to striking resemblance to real human

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the effigy of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has gone viral on social media.

The Asantehene who was at the museum was impressed with the beautiful sculpture.

Many people who reacted to the sculpture commended the sculptor for the lovely artwork.

