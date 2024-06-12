Photos of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on a visit to the Manhyia palace have surfaced online

The Vice President, who is on a tour in the Ashanti region, paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Dr Bawumia, during his visit, invoked the blessings of the Asantehene, who also advised him on how he could be a better President if elected into power

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Vice President is currently on a tour in the Ashanti region, and as custom demands, he presented himself before the Asantehene.

Bawumia engages Otumfuo

Dr Bawumia, among other things, humbly engaged the Asantehene in a conversation while squatting and sought his blessing to lead Ghana.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, delighted to receive the Vice President, offered him his blessings and a series of advice.

Otumfuo advises Bawumia on how to win back Ghanaians' hearts

He expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia, emphasising that the Vice President can lead the country.

Additionally, the revered King advised the NPP presidential candidate to acknowledge the current administration's shortcomings in order to win the electorates' hearts.

Personalities who followed Bawumia to Manhyia

The Vice President did not go to Manhyia alone. He was accompanied by astute New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Assin Central MP, and Kennedy Agyapong.

Netizens react to Bawumia's visit to Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the post took to the comment section to express their views on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to Manhyia.

@Osei Antwi Derrick wrote:

"Just look at them they are humble now because of vote after the election they would insult us as usual."

@Brefo Kwabena Joseph wrote:

"Nana enfa."

@Agyei Williams wrote:

"Where are the interchanges they promised ASANTE KUMASI."

@Nana Kwame Appiah wrote:

"I am more than happy seeing lawyer S K Boafo there."

@Maria Hamidu wrote:

"Nice."

