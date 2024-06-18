Afronita and Abigail are still making headways after arriving from the UK following their exploits in Britain's Got Talent

The duo and their families paid a courtesy visit to the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority

Many people who thronged the comments section on the post celebrated the duo on their exploits

Ghanaian duo Afronita and Abigail are still trending following their arrival in Ghana after their exploits at Britain's Got Talent.

Despite rumours of a rift, the families of Abigail and Afronita are seeking the best interests of their children.

Abigail And Afronita meets GTA boss Photo credit: @Caleb Nii Boye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

This comes after Abigail and Afronita, together with their families, paid a courtesy visit to the Ghana Tourism Authority to meet the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Akwasi Agyemang.

Although details of the meeting remain unknown, photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Caleb Nii Boye, taken after the meeting, capture both families in a happy mood as they pose for the camera.

The adorable photos, which strongly suggest that Afronita and Abigail are united, have received over 200 likes and 26 comments.

Ghanaians react to the meeting

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post commended Afronita and Abigail for making Ghana proud.

Nana Prah commented:

Seriously I wish their parents will resolve their differences so these ladies will continue to work together

Prince Quartey indicated:

Prince Quartey to see, Thank you Soo much Caleb Nii Boye, indeed you are doing a wonderful work for this kid

James Kabu Nartey-Oman reacted:

Please we don't have Asafoatse of Ningo Prampram. There are five(5) known Asafoatses in Ningo but I dont know for Prampram. Ningo Asafoatses clan leaders.

Abdallah Larry Optional added:

Where is Amos in the photo? I wan greet am fr my head inside

Afronita and Abigail urged to get talent management

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has admonished the duo to get talent management teams.

He said the commercial side of Abigail and Afronita's dancing should not be left in the hands of parents, especially when they have no expertise in that area.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to be circumspect in their comments so as not to cause chaos and confusion in the camp of Afronita and Abigail.

Source: YEN.com.gh