A video of a man reported to be the uncle of renowned Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo speaking on the alleged dispute between his family and Afronita has surfaced

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man acknowledged that there was a feud; however, both families have smoked the peace pipe

A Ghanaian man, purported to be the uncle of renowned Ghanaian dancer and Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo, has opened up about the alleged feud between his family and Afronita.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the man, who clarified issues via Abigail Dromo's official TikTok page, acknowledged an existing feud between both families.

Photos of Abigail Dromo and Afronita. Image credit: @Afronita, Abigail Dromo

Source: Instagram

He indicated that the feud was sparked after Abigail's family extended an invitation to Afronita so that both parties could form a team.

According to him, Abigail's family feels a bit hurt because Afronita is enjoying all the fame, making it seem like she was the one who took Abigail to BGT, while in reality, Abigail received the invitation from BGT.

He indicated that tensions are easing, and both families have smoked the peace pipe.

Netizens react to video of Abigail's relative clarifying matters

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@beatricequaicoe57 wrote:

"We thank God."

@mummyslove437 wrote:

"Finally am happy."

@Adwoa Lipsy25 wrote:

"So Ghanaians cnt keep fights secretly?so if you guys know you can solve it yourself,why did u published this out."

@Lady JAAK wrote:

"They should just have an official and legal agreement. Abigail is blessed and Afronita is blessed, God brought them together to complement each other, all the need is a legal partnership process."

Abigail's relative clears the air on some issues

In an earlier publication, YEN..com.gh reported that a video of Abigail's family member setting the record straight on some issues went gone viral.

In a video, the relative explained that Abigail was the one who was offered the chance to audition for this year's Britain's Got Talent.

Many people who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the issue.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh