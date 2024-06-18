A Ghanaian man has caused a stir following his admonition to Abigail and Afronita after the exploits at Britain's Got Talent

He urged the two talented dancers to consider getting talent management teams to manage them

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post praised the young man for his advice to the duo

A young Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online following a piece of advice he gave dance duo Afronita and Abigail after they returned to the country from the UK following their exploits in Britain's Got Talent.

Taking to Facebook, the young man Barnabas Nii Laryea in a post, admonished the duo to get talent management teams.

He opined that the commercial side of Abigail and Afronita's dancing should not be left in the hands of parents, especially when they have no expertise in that area.

"My personal prayer and recommendation would be that both Afronita and Abi gets themselves solid brand and talent management teams. Don't leave the commercial side of your talent fully in the hands of your parents unless that is their bread and butter. Business will always remain Business".

He also appealed to Ghanaians to be circumspect in their comments so as not to cause chaos and confusion in the camp of Afronita and Abigail.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 400 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians react to the issue

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post praised the young man for his comments.

Akorfa Yaawo Mensah indicated:

Thank you very much for this.They should allow the children to be children.Hand over the management to professionals while they offer advice once in a while. Plus, they should stop talking

Nana Kwaku Brempong Asare commented:

Bro you have sense and indeed you are using it at the highest limit.i have followed you for while and I love how beautifully put your thoughts.I hope most bloggers can learn from you.There will be a lot of sanity on social media.Thumbs up

Gloria Abla Pwamang wrote:

Grown ups carrying negative energy all over the place. Some are so annoying. God bless you for this. People have misunderstandings as part of growth and its ok....but we prefer bad news so they kept spreading it. For our own good why not spread this beautiful smiles.

Afrostar kids give Afronita and Abigail a warm welcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail got an enthusiastic welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

The two dancers were greeted by a large crowd, including the young dancers from Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy.

The airport was filled with excitement as the children from Afrostar Kids Academy waited eagerly for Afronita and Abigail.

