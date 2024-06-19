A Ghanaian lady has vented her frustrations over the behaviour of some mobile money vendors

According to the lady, identified as Nessa, the Momo agents have devised means of taking high charges on cash withdrawals

Many netizens who chanced on the video also shared their experiences dealing with the MTN Momo agent

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her angst about the behaviour of some MTN Mobile Money (Momo) vendors.

The lady, identified as Nessa on her socials, said Momo agents have deliberately devised clever ways to charge high transaction fees from customers.

Nessa, the lady complaining about the Momo charges. Photo credit: @_nessa_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Nessa, some of the MTN Momo vendors are now asking customers who want to withdraw bigger amounts to do so in tranches.

For example, she said, if a customer wishes to withdraw GH¢5,000, the Momo vendors would ask them to do it in five tranches of GH¢1,000, charging GH¢10 on each transaction.

"The most annoying thing of all of them is that, now when you go, they don't want to even withdraw the money for you. They tell you that they can only withdraw 2k so that you end up paying GH¢20, GH¢20," she said.

"So if you are taking out GH¢10,000, you are paying GH¢100 minus your charges. Please what is going on MTN?" she asked.

Nessa has consequently asked MTN, the telecom company that birthed mobile money transactions, to either explain what is going on or call their vendors to order.

Ghanaians share similar experiences

The behaviour of the Momo agents Nessa complained about seemed widespread as many Ghanaians who chanced on her video shared similar experiences.

Some of the reactions to the video shared on TikTok by @_nessa_official are compiled below.

@Perfume solutions said:

"40000gh and I paid a little over 1k."

@uche Stella also said:

"its true, ordinary 1500 they will charge 15_17gh, imagine the 40,000gh."

@edmond akuffo commented:

"hmmm withdraw 9k and they took 40 excluding the 20 from MTN."

Rhossmerry also commented:

"In Lapaz, there’s night charge of 10.00."

@Lunch orders replied:

"That guy at Lapaz risk to work at night so it’s risk fee and I agree with him."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh