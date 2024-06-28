A video of a Ghanaian-based European lady desperately seeking a Ghanaian husband has surfaced online

She noted in the video that her strong desire to marry a Ghanaian stems from a requirement to establish a company in Ghana

Her video has triggered various reactions from netizens, with some laughing over her request while others were in disbelief

A white woman has sparked laughter online after expressing her desire to get married to a Ghanaian man.

In an online video, the pretty woman, Laura Juul Hansen, passionately appealed to any man looking for a lover to reach out to her.

Lauren urgently needs a Ghanaian husband Image source: Laurajuulhansen1

What triggered her desire to marry a Ghanaian man

Regarding her reasons for seeking a Ghanaian husband, Laura explained that she went to the registrar of companies to register a business.

As part of the requirements, she was expected to have $500,000, equivalent to GH¢ 7.6 million, in seed capital.

However, she could not meet that requirement. When Laura inquired about possible alternatives, the response she received was surprising.

She was informed that becoming a Ghanaian citizen was the only way to bypass the substantial financial prerequisite. That way, she would only pay $100, equivalent to GH¢1,524.

With this dilemma, Laura further asked how she could become a Ghanaian.

She was presented with two pathways to citizenship: naturalization or marrying a Ghanaian national. Laura has, thus, decided to choose the latter and has asked any Ghanaian seeking a partner to contact her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Laura's situation

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views.

@Naksap Production wrote:

"Eii now foreigner dey want Green Card for Ghana... Ahla Ghana be one funny place."

@airly.e wrote:

"Business idea. Marriage agency for foreign investors."

@Kwabena Dada wrote:

"The table has turn…"

@Gazia man wrote:

"Oh really? I never knew foreigners needed that much to start a business in Ghana."

@guapo wrote:

"It's 1,000 000 usd in the US and must employ at least 5 us citizens.. just saying."

