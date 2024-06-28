A video of a well-educated Ghanaian man speaking about why he ventured into the coconut business has surfaced online

He disclosed the genesis of the business and also spoke about how the trade has transformed his life

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A well-educated Ghanaian man has transitioned from his traditional career path to becoming a coconut seller.

The young man, who studied an IT course at the University, found his passion after a friend introduced him to the coconut business.

During his days at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GTUC), life was very difficult for him since he had no regular source of income; however, things changed tremendously after an encounter with a friend.

In an interview, he noted that he met his friend Kwabena, who convinced him to venture into that business.

The young Ghanaian man was initially reluctant but eventually gave in to Kwabena's persuasive request and arguments about the coconut business.

He emphatically stated in the interview that he has not regretted the decision since.

Educated coconut seller's first profit after Kwabena introduced him to the business

He revealed that Kwabena invested about GH¢40.00 as seed capital, using the funds to purchase the initial stock of coconuts.

He said the coconut sold out within a few hours, and the money quadrupled, which was how he realized the value of his new trade.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Educated Coconut seller sharing his story

Netizens who saw the post were inspired and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Judge me when you're perfect wrote:

"God bless your friend, indeed he is a friend, don't forget his da."

@FT

"Woooow."

Coconut seller who makes GH¢100 profit daily opens up on his work: "I don't want to see my mates and hide"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who sells coconuts is delighted with his work and has no plans to quit.

In a video on the Facebook page of Mx24 TV, Musah, who plies his trade in Accra, revealed that he has been selling coconut for the past 3 years and is happy with the gains he is making.

The junior high school leaver who sells approximately 100 coconuts a day says the business is good, especially as he can make a decent profit.

