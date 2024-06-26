Kudus: Asamoah Gyan Advises West Ham Player Amid Transfer Linking Him To Saudi Arabia Club
- The video of Asamoah Gyan reacting to reports linking Kudus to a Saudi club has gone viral
- The former captain of the Black Stars, in his reaction, urged Kudus to decide on his best interest
- Many people who commented on the video commended Asamoah Gyan for his stance on the issue
Former captain of the senior national football team, Asamoah Gyan, has reacted to reports linking 23-year-old Ghanaian payer Mohammed Kudus with a potential move to Saudi side Al Ittihad.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Asamoah Gyan, who was speaking in an interview with Assase Radio, said if reports about the move were true, then Mohammed Kudus would have to make a tough decision.
"If is true, it would be a tough very decision, I cannot decide for him, it depends on his people. He is young but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion football it is business"
Asamoah Gyan said that many people, particularly Ghanaians, would be delighted to see him play in the English Premier League; however, the player should also focus on the business aspect of things and decide what is best for him.
He lamented that many Ghanaian footballers now live miserable lives after football all because of financial difficulty.
"In Ghana here, they only mention my name when the Black Stars are playing. Many players have died after retirement. It did not even become news; we did not hear of it. The people who would want to see you play in the EPL are thinking of their personal interest".
At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 37 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Gyan for his advice.
Kudus go go go go!!!. Make the money and help the youths of your community
For the record, Kudus doesn't really have injury issues right now like we thought. He is a model for his team and he is not the only person who has been approached by the Saudis.
Kudus is only 23 years old. The Saudi offers will keep coming, even more hefty ones if he keeps growing as a player.
Man United fan begs club to sig,n Kudus
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Manchester United fan, Naheem, has urged his club to sign Mohammed Kudus.
In a TikTok video, Naheem expressed his admiration for Kudus after the player scored an incredible overhead kick goal against Manchester City.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.