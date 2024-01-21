A visually impaired man in Akyem-Sekyere in Ghana's Eastern Region has been captured selling fresh coconuts by the roadside

A visually impaired man in Akyem-Sekyere has been spotted selling fresh coconuts by the roadside as he demonstrated extraordinary determination.

Despite the challenge of his blindness, he proved that disabilities do not necessarily limit one's abilities.

In a video, he expertly and courteously attends to his clients, shattering limitations and defying assumptions by demonstrating that disability is not inability.

Netizens praised the man's business spirit and determination to overcome difficulties.

Watch the video here.

How peeps reacted to the video

Many express admiration for the positive energy he brings to his work to generate income for himself rather than resorting to begging for alms.

Mary_ann_quaicoe posted:

God will heal him .

Grace.amenyo posted:

God bless your hustle .

Laud-Nash said:

This is touching.

Hazard34 indicated:

We give thanks Daily. May the Lord bless his hussle.

Sallymandy commented:·

It's hard to understand God.

Kayanmahelizabeth said:

Mmmmhe cnt see bt he's working. May God heal him.

Gammalizard wrote:

These are the people who need support and donations.

Jnrmarthins1998 stated:

God bless his hustle .

Source: YEN.com.gh