A video of Auntie Naa's recent speech after she openly discussed the marital issues of Yaw Sarpong and his wife has gone viral

The host of Oyerepa Afutuo remarked that she is resolved to advance the development of the country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter

Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, has spoken for the first time after her show sparked controversy on Friday, June 21, 2024.

This comes after she hosted Monday's edition of Oyerepa Afutuo on Monday, 24, 2024.

In her introductory remark, Auntie Naa expressed delight at being back with her panellists, after which she opened up on her resolve to work for the betterment of the country regardless of the consequences.

"We are in a new week, I implore you to do your best to help advance the development of the country'. Till Ghana develops we will give our best in service of our country." she said in the video.

She also added the past cannot be changed, hence charging Ghanaians to surge forward with the topmost level of purposefulness

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 100 likes and 10 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the recent comments of Auntie Naa.

Nelson Junior commented:

But I saw a clip where a pastor was questioning Yaw Sarpong about his marriage which he said he has broken up with the wife 20years ago.Why the insult on Auntie Naa.

You are saying Yaw Sarpong has been disgrace. Do Ghanaians know what is shame. The insults Afia is raining on Auntie Naa is it not shaming someone. Twene Jonas raining insults on Auntie Naa is it not shaming someone. Why can't you talk about that.

Braa Paul added:

She's not serious at all

Tiwaa denies dating Yaw Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Tiwaa denied claims of having an affair with Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

Yaw Sarpong's embattled wife alleged that she was having an affair with her husband under the guise of being his backup singer.

For her part, Tiwaa, who was speaking on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, explained that she only opted to care for the ailing musician because she believed it was the right to do.

