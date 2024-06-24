Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has cleared the air about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang

In a video circulating online, the renowned musician clarified that he has been divorced from his wife for 20 years

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has opened up about his relationship with his partner, Pinamang, a woman who recently dragged him and his singing partner, Maame Tiwaa, to Auntie Naa.

In an online video, the music legend clarified that he is no longer married to his wife.

Photos of Yaw Sarpong, Maame Tiwaa and Pinamang Image credit: Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

According to him, they have been divorced since 2004. He acknowledged during an interaction with Bishop J Y Adu that he and Pinamang were partners who lived together peacefully.

However, things went south after she changed her attitude, abandoned their kids and relocated to Kumasi.

Yaw Sarpong's comment comes in reaction to recent allegations that Maame Tiwaa has snatched her husband from her. Responding to this, Yaw Sarpong categorically debunked the claim.

When asked why he did not return any drinks to the wife's family as custom demanded, he indicated that he did not send any drinks to her family when he sought her hand in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Yaw Sarpong speaking about relationship with wife

Netizens who saw the video were divided over Yaw Sarpong's statement about his wife. They took to the comment section to express their views.

While some believed Yaw Sarpong's claim, others defended his wife, and another section also called out the pastor for dragging Yaw Sarpong to speak while still ill.

@Abena osafo dufie09 wrote:

"This means the woman wasn't happy because of Tiwaa."

@Safoking wrote:

"Men we all have to be careful for what we do to woman who we married to and who always help us to stand on our feet never course pain to ur married wife."

@Blessing David Bedia wrote:

"On UTV with Nana Ama, please you said you left her 4years ago, now it’s 20years?"

@Might Head wrote:

"B33 20years wow; maybe it’s because of Tiwaa."

@Debestha Nyamekye wrote:

"Ah! Osofo this 1 de3 u did not try koraaa."

@Alicey_yola wrote:

"Why didn't the pastor allow Auntie Naa to speak to the man himself?"

@nananyame26 wrote:

"Papa this interview is not needed. His condition doesn't call for this."

@VickyDarlingpapabi wrote:

"Hmm this issue de3 ..it needs the wise and critical thinkers to solve cuz hmm ...it means women we should let men marry us well and right process."

Yaw Sarpong's wife goes to Auntie Naa accuses Tiwaa of snatching her husband

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, has appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM over their marital issues.

According to Pinamang, she has been sidelined from caring for her ailing husband because of the singer's partner, Maame Tiwaa.

She exchanged words with Tiwaa and accused the backup singer of snatching her husband.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh