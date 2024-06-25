Followers of the Oyerepa Afutuo have defended the host of the show, Auntie Naa, after she came under public attack for discussing Yaw Sarpong's marriage on air

After Auntie Naa discussed Yaw Sarpong's marital issue with his wife on the show, many Ghanaians, especially Afia Scharwazeneger, berated her for allowing her platform to be used to mar the reputation of the legendary gospel singer

However, the fans asked critics of the relationship talk show host to spare them their hypocrisy

Fans of the Oyerepa Afutuo have strongly defended the show's host, Auntie Naa, following the public backlash she received after discussing gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's marital issue on live radio.

Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Adwoa Pinamang, appeared on Auntie Naa's show a couple of days ago to complain about being sidelined in her ailing husband's treatment.

Maame Pinamang accused Maame Tiwaa, the lead backup singer for the legendary gospel musician, who is currently battling a serious ailment, as the one causing the family of her husband to deny her access to her husband.

The gospel singer's wife's appearance on the show brought what many considered unnecessary attention to the musician.

Consequently, many Ghanaians, including socialite Afia Scharwazeneger, took Auntie Naa to the cleaners for not exercising discretion when Yaw Sarpong's wife came before her with their marital problems.

However, fans of Auntie Naa, in the comments section of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, dragged Afia Scharwazeneger for insulting their favourite talk show host.

Reactions from Auntie Naa's fans

Below are some of the comments by fans of Auntie Naa compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@knowlesloveland said:

"Who called u in this talking….,, Aunte naa is doing a good job she smart force anyone to bring his or her case so kwasia baa let her think yaw Sarpong is not better than those who goes there."

@switchfocus also said:

"Na kyerɛ sɛ plenty insults, small stirring of food ……….eiiiii Bara the multitasking."

@johntaddy wrote:

"Fufufunu when u were doing that police program were u appointed IGP?madam be careful oooo.we know ur stuff now in USA."

@prettyfrimpomaa commented:

"You can see that when she talks too much saliva drops from her mouth."

@bediakonanaoforiwaa also commented:

"Once a bush girl ALWAYS a bush girl."

Watch the video of Auntie Naa's fans' reaction posted on Instagram by @switchfocus.

Yaw Sarpong speaks after being dragged to Auntie Naa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong cleared the air about his relationship with his wife, Maame Pinamang.

In a video, the renowned musician clarified that he has been divorced from his wife for 20 years.

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

