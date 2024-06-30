A video of sanitation volunteer group BuzStopBoys giving an account of what they used former President John Dramani Mahama's GH¢50,000 donation for has surfaced online

The leader of the group was captured in a video purchasing a tricycle popularly known as aboboyaa

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views on the move

Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group BuzStopBoys has warmed hearts after updating the public on how they spent former President John Dramani Mahama's GH¢50,000 gift to them.

The group has purchased a brand-new tricycle, popularly known as aboboyaa, to facilitate their activities.

Photos of former President John Dramani Mahama and the BuzStopBoys Image credit: John Dramani Mahama, BuzStopBoys

Source: Facebook

A member of the group was captured in a video with part of John Dramani Mahama's gift, buying the tricycle.

According to him, the tricycle was purchased at GH¢29,300. The group was very grateful to the former President for donating the money to them.

Netizens react to video of BuzStopBoys buying a new aboboyaa

Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views.

Some commended the BuzStopBoys for wisely investing the money, while others expressed shock at the tricycle's prize.

@KofiGoodDeeds wrote:

"Some few years back, Gh29,000 could buy Toyota Corolla. Charlie"

@Abdul Ganiyu wrote:

"29,300 for aboboyaa under Akuffo Addo something we used to buy for 8,000."

@NewsGist wrote:

"God bless Mahama to win the coming election 2024."

@Evacushi Gadaffi wrote:

"Now tricycle is Gh29,000 eiii God, Mahama spoiled the country pahhh and now President Akufo Addo is facing the challenge hmmmm."

@wise kid official wrote:

"Since Mahama knows about you guys then when he comes to power he will support you guy’s massively."

@Ok Sam wrote:

"When JDM comes to power I'm sure you all will be on payroll, God bless JDM forever."

@user8193163205431 wrote:

"Deemmm 29,500 could buy 7 Aboboyaa back in 2014-2015-2016. heerrrr"

Source: YEN.com.gh