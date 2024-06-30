A video of Ghanaian actor Akwasi Asamoah opening up about being an ordained pastor has surfaced online

In a live TV interview, Big Akwes disclosed that he is now a pastor after completing a six-month pastoral course

. Netizens who saw the post were sceptical and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has stated that he’s now an ordained man of God.

He announced this on live TV during the Saturday, June 29, 2024, edition of United Television.

According to the renowned Ghanaian actor, he got ordained after completing a six-month pastoral course.

When the host of United Showbiz, MzGee, asked what role he plays in Ministry, he said he’s an evangelist.

Big Akwes has been in the movie industry for years.

He’s known for playing various roles in various Ghanaian movies.

He, however, has recently announced his transition into Ministry.

Netizens react to video of Big Akwess’ transition

Netizens who saw the post were stunned at Big Akwes’ revelations. Others were displeased. Another group were sceptical and took to the comment section to express their views.

@_Fiifi_Sage wrote:

"No wonder he supports Agradaa. Scammers!"

@Yaw_Syting_ wrote:

"3y3 aa na )mo kaaas3 nipa y3 nkwadaa anaaa?"

@frimpong30 wrote:

"Kyekyeku is now a movie producer,he’s producing movie and selling world wide. Big Akwes you chose to follow fraud agrada.You’re not ashamed of yourself."

@katelmonies wrote:

"No wonder he’s an advocate for Sika Gari. One of Agrada students smh."

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"Mese after covid everyone is not well in this country."

@ruud_mikaelsen wrote:

"Big akwes should be arrested for fraudulent conduct and assaulting people when he was working for Agraada.. you big akwes hmm you’re time will."

Blakk Rasta: Reggae Star becomes a pastor, rocks African print cassock in ordination photos

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Reggae music star and radio presenter Blakk Rasta had been ordained as a Christian pastor.

Photos from the ordination of Blakk Rasta show him attending the ceremony in an unconventional African print cassock.

Many Ghanaians who saw the photos on social media have wondered if he has indeed become a pastor.

