Former President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged the sanitation volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys, to continue working to ensure a cleaner Ghana. This follows a courtesy call by the volunteer group to the Cantonment office of the former president.

The courtesy call was at the behest of Mr Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition Democratic Congress (NDC), after the good works of the Buzstop Boys caught his attention.

The flagbearer of the NDC donated GH¢50,000 as his widow's might to support the activities of the Buzstop Boys.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former president further promised to get them tools and equipment through sponsorship.

"This is our widow's might. Now that we know some of the things that you need, like Aboboya and other things, we will seek some sponsors and see if they can donate some of these things to you," the former president said.

The discussion with the former president

The meeting with the former president offered the Buzstop Boys an opportunity to discuss and highlight some of the sanitation issues confronting Ghana and solutions to address them

Mr Mahama said his party would provide solutions to tackle the age-old sanitation issues bedevilling Ghana in its manifesto for the upcoming presidential elections slated for December 7, 2024.

Mr Mahama further said that plastic waste management is one of the major issues his party will address in its manifesto for the elections.

While lauding the Buzstop Boys, the former president said he was not seeking to benefit politically from his meeting with them but to appreciate their effort and draw more public attention to their good work.

"When I saw you guys, young people, I thought I would call you today and encourage you and tell you that I have noted what you are doing and maybe this visit would even raise your visibility to a different platform," he stated.

"It is not partisan, completely. I'm doing this not because I want you to vote for me; I want to encourage you. If any other political leader wants to meet you, they can meet you, but I think that you are people who should be encouraged," the former president said.

The leader of the Buzstop Boys, Eng Kwadwo Safo, thanked the former president for recognising and appreciating their contribution to making Ghana clean.

He used the opportunity to brief Mr Mahama about the group's aims and objectives and what it has achieved so far.

"Personally for me, I was looking at a way that we can also do something, not sit back and talk about what is wrong. I also believe that development must begin with sanitation," he said.

Below is the video of the former president donating GH¢50,000 to the Buzstop Boys, shared on X by @eddie_wrt.

