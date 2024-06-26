A video of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's family house which is over 115 years old, has surfaced on social media

The video which has since gone viral, showcases the spacious bedroom of the family house, which looked presentable although very old

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A video of the interior of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's family house has surfaced online.

The building, which is over 115 years old, was relatively in good shape despite its many years of existence.

A photo of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and scenes from his family house Image source: Getty Images, @VoiceGH

Source: Getty Images

Dr Kwame Nkrumah's family house is a well-preserved mud house. All parts of the structure still exist.

The video shared on TikTok by @VoicesGH showcases the building's bedrooms, kitchen, and other parts.

The structure still contained old utensils and the beds Kwame Nkrumah and his family slept on, among other things.

Netizens react to video of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's 115-year-old house

Netizens who saw the post were touched by the modesty of the building. Many tagged Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a selfless leader who was interested in the well-being of his subjects rather than looting the nation's properties.

@ngel Sp@rtan wrote:

"He didn’t even built a house for himself now look at what NPP and NDC ppl are doing.! Hmm the difference is huge. Rest well our Father Nkrumah."

@Royal Majesty wrote:

"I promise myself to be a president of the Republic of Ghana in the next 30 years."

@richyrich wrote:

"Realy a selfless leader nothing he wanted than people of Africa live in peace certisfaction."

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park cashing out, monthly revenue rises from GH¢3k to GH¢1.1 million

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has increased monthly revenues to GH¢1.1 million.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts said the park was making GH¢3,000 per month initially.

The park officially reopened commercially on July 11, 2023, after being commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

