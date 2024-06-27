A video showing the moment one of the panellists of Oyerepa Afutuo was disrespected on a live programme is trending

This comes after Apostle Yankyere called the young man on the phone, hoping to find out more about his nephew

The young man, who was not in the mood to engage in a conversation, questioned him

A panellist of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM was dealt a big blow in the performance of his duties.

The incident occurred recently after Apostle Yankyere called Mr Danso during an ongoing live Oyerepa Afutuo programme to seek answers regarding his nephew's disappearance.

What began as a regular exchange of pleasantries between two men suddenly turned chaotic after Apostle Yankyire asked Mr Danso about his nephew.

Mr Danso, in a sharp response, wondered what legal right he had to call him trying to seek answers about of his relative.

He then began to hurl invectives at the 68-year-old, after which he hung up the call.

At that point, Apostle Yankyire, who was taken aback by what had happened, remarked that the young man's disrespectful act would have consequences.

Auntie Naa and Oyerepa Afutuo crew have received some backlash recently after the wife of Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong appeared on the show and accused his husband of infidelity.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were surprised at the actions of the young exhibited towards Apostle Yankyere.

Nana Kwame commented:

Apostle agye nani so

edwardakuffoampof indicated:

Man was warming up with the two Aha! Aha!!

Johnson commented:

at the beginning he spoke calmly not knowing that there's fire after that humble speaking

pepsin reacted:

they talk as if they know the b beginning of every story

Addo John Temple reacted:

the thing pain Apostle rough

Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has criticized Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video on X, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, who sounded angry, lambasted Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.

He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.

Source: YEN.com.gh