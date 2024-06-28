A video of Kevin Taylor's reaction after Auntie Naa interviewed Yaw Sarpong's wife is trending

He defended Auntie Naa, saying the media personality and his crew could not be blamed

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for sharing his opinion on the issue

Popular social commentator based in the US, Kevin Taylor, has jumped to the aid of Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kevin Taylor, in sharing his views on a recent incident in which the wife of Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong went on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM to accuse her husband of infidelity, said Auntie Naa and her crew cannot be blamed.

Kevin Taylor Defends Auntie Naa Photo credit: @Loud Silence TV @Oyerepa FM 100.7/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor opined that in line with his work as a journalist, it is proper that people who want to air their views on a matter are given the platform to do so.

In the case of Yaw Sarpong, Kevin Taylor also added that preferential treatment should not be afforded simply because the person involved is a well-known individual.

"I think with this one, Ghanaians are not being fair to Auntie Naa. I think that the majority of those who go to Auntie Naa go there voluntarily."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 150 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section commended Kevin Taylor on his stance on the issue.

charlotteoppong65 commented:

today is the day u hv say the truth paa

kuukufiifi reacted:

Aunty Naa didn't invite the women.. They came themselves.

Faustina Essuman136 added:

the most sensible banter on this issue I've heard so far... God bless you Kevin

Nicholas Omane Acheampong slams Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has called out Auntie Naa regarding the brouhaha surrounding Yaw Sarpong's marriage.

In an interview on Peace FM, Nicholas Omane Acheampong expressed his disappointment with Auntie Naa for inviting Maame Pinamang on her show.

He said Auntie Naa was unprofessional for allowing Maame Pinamang to talk about her issues with Yaw Sarpong on the show, adding that Pinamang's issues with Yaw Sarpong are marital issues that do not need public attention.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh