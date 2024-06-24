Nicholas Omane Acheampong has criticised Auntie Naa for interviewing Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, on Oyerepa TV

The gospel musician called Auntie Naa unprofessional for letting Pinamang make disparaging comments about Yaw Sarpong

His comments have gathered reactions from social media users

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has shared his opinion on Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang's interview with Auntie Naa on Oyerepa TV.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong criticises Auntie Naa

In an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's "Entertainment Review" show, Nicholas Omane Acheampong expressed his disappointment with Auntie Naa for inviting Maame Pinamang on her show.

According to the gospel musician, Auntie Naa was unprofessional for allowing Maame Pinamang to talk about her issues with Yaw Sarpong on the show.

He said,

"Auntie Naa really erred by interviewing Pinamang. What she did was unprofessional, and it goes against the ethics of journalism. The interview was needless. Auntie Naa should have considered Yaw Sarpong's situation before the interview. Yaw Sarpong could have passed away after hearing what was discussed on the show. I am sure Auntie Naa and Pinamang had a discussion backstage before the show."

Nicholas Omane Acheampong also added that Pinamang's issues with Yaw Sarpong are marital issues that do not need public attention.

He said,

"Yaw Sarpong hasn't committed any crime like armed robbery. Auntie Naa should have known that this was a marital issue. She should have gone to consult Pastor JY Adu and their families to enquire about the issue instead of sitting on the radio to judge Yaw Sarpong. She shouldn't have allowed Pinamang on the show to disparage Yaw Sarpong because he is not an ordinary human being."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nicholas Omane Acheampong's criticisms of Auntie Naa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Nicholas Omane Acheampong's criticisms of Auntie Naa. Below are some of them:

@adamu.fauzia commented:

"Well spoken "

@iam_acidity_richest commented:

"You have a point Mr Nicholas Omane Acheampong "

@doris.annan commented:

"She could have advised the woman and spoken to her privately. Sometimes you have to use your discretion in issues like this"

Yaw Sarpong speaks after being dragged to Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong cleared the air about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang.

In an online video, the music legend clarified that he is no longer married to his wife.

According to him, they have been divorced since 2004. He acknowledged during an interaction with Bishop JY Adu that he and Pinamang were partners who lived together peacefully.

