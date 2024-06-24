A panel member of Oyerepa Afuto has expressed unhappiness over the comments made by Afia Schwarznegger has gone viral

Papa Sofo, during an interview, chided Afia Schwarznegger and urged her to be circumspect in her utterances

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A panel member of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM has expressed astonishment over the move by Afia Schwarznegger to hurl invectives at him.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook of One Ghana TV, Apostle Yankyire, fondly known as Papa Sofo, expressed disappointment in Afia Schwarznegger over her decision to criticise him and the show in the wake of Yaw Sarpong's marriage.

Oyerepa Afutuo panel calls out panel member Photo credit: @Oyerepa FM 107/YouTube @Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: UGC

Addressing that issue, he explained that he refused to comment on Yaw Sarpong's marriage after the programme's host, Auntie Naa, craved his indulgence.

"I do not understand what I said about the issue that has caused Afia Schwarzenegger to insult me."

He concluded by urging Afia Schwarzenegger to be mindful of what she says because her utterances may have repercussions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media, which thronged the comments section of the video, shared opinions on the matter.

Abigail Agyapong commented:

I don't understand oo did oyerepa ask the woman to come, so why are people blaming oyerepa

Ewurabena Tyra reacted:

Auntie Naa did not force anyone to come to his show so I think its better we blame the wife for taking his marriage issue to the air instead of finding another way to solve the issue. ...whilst she knew the husband is a renowned celebrity

Debbie Asamoah Antwi replied:

Yaw Sarpong's issues should have been behind closed doors. So whose issue should come on air?

Tiwaa denies dating Yaw Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Tiwaa has denied claims of having an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

This comes after Maame Pinamang, Yaw Sarpong's embattled wife, alleged that she was having an affair with her husband under the guise of being his backup singer.

Tiwaa, who was speaking on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, explained that she only opted to care for the ailing musician because she believed it was the right to do.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh