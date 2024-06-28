Alidu Seidu: Black Stars Player Visits Hometown, Casually Chats With His Old Mates
- Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu is one of Ghana's successful football prospects playing in Europe
- The player recently helped Ghana's squad secure back-to-back wins in the Black Stars World Cup Qualifying doubleheader
- A video of him spending quality time with his old mates has popped up online, earning him significant praise
Ghanaian footballer Alidu Seidu was part of Otto Addo's Black Stars squad, which beat Mali and the Central African Republic in Ghana's World Cup Qualifying games.
The player is back home in Ghana after a successful transfer to the French Ligue Un side Stade Rennais.
A video of him back in his hometown spending quality time with his old pals has surfaced online.
Alidu Seidu back in his hometown
Alidu Seidu, who recently described playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as an honourable experience, cut his teeth as a professional footballer in Kumasi.
In the video making rounds online, the player can be seen casually enjoying a hearty sports conversation with his old mates from Kumasi.
The old friends asked Alidu Seidu about his experience in the French top flight and whether he could speak the language fluently.
The player's response sparked an interesting debate about top players like Messi and how they survive away from their country.
Fans react to Alidu Seidu's video
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Allidu Seidu's video with his friends.
@realNIIYAW said:
Boys dey lie herhhhh. Alidu just no want talk plenty
@Mcvoo2 wrote:
Boys boys and our conversation de3
@theniianno remarked:
This kind of conversation and banter deɛ you no go get oo. Like play like play nor then e knack 1am.
Alidu Seidu's mother enjoys chants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some fans from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where Ghana played its World Cup qualifying game against the Central African Republic, had heaped praises on Alidu Seidu's mum, who was there to support his son.
The supporters commended the mother of the player for allowing her son to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer.
