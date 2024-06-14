Some Ghanaian supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate the Black Stars' win against the CAR in Kumasi

The supporters were sighted, in a video, singing and dancing on the pitch of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Amid the singing and dancing, the football fans were heard shouting "USA" "USA," in anticipation of the upcoming World Cup

Football fans in Kumasi were in a jubilant mood following the Black Stars' victory against the Central African Republic (CAR) last Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars recorded a 4-3 win against the CAR on matchday four of the FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

The Black Stars players (left) and some supporters of the team. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the end of the game, the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate the win, amid singing and dancing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the supporters were heard shouting: "USA, USA," while celebrating the crucial home victory.

Why the fans shout USA

The next FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in the summer of 2026.

Currently, all the FIFA member nations, except the hosts, are battling it out against each other in qualifiers at their various confederations for a place at the football mundial.

Ghana occupies the second spot in Group I with nine points behind Comoros, who also have the same points but with a goal difference of four against the Black Stars' two.

Should the Black Stars finish top of their group at the end of the qualifiers, they would automatically play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars' back-to-back victories against Mali in Bamako and the Central African Republic in Kumasi put them in good standing to qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This explains why the fans shouted "USA," "USA" at the end of the match against CAR, as their hope of watching their national team in another World Cup came alive at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below is the video, shared by @akoma879fm, of the supporters jubilating after the Black Stars' victory.

Fans beg Black Stars players to qualify for the World Cup for them

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Ghanaian football fans have pleaded with the Black Stars of Ghana to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup.

According to one of the fans, the Black Stars' qualification to the football mundial, to be staged by the US, Canada and Mexico, would make him realise his dream of visiting America.

Although it is still a long shot to go for the next World Cup, the football fans urged Coach Otto and his men to ensure they claim the top spot of Group I by the end of the qualifiers to book their place in the mundial.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh