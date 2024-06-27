Djiku: Jose Mourinho Begins Training With Black Stars Player As Fenerbahçe New Coach
- Alexander Djiku has begun jelling with his new coach Jose Mourinho as a Fenerbahçe player
- The player was spotted at the football club's Topuk Plateau Camp with other players not on international duties
- Photos of their session have popped up online, inspiring fans who wish to see Djiku develop under the new coach
Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku, who was recently left out of the country's new squad, has begun preparing for the new season.
It's unclear why Djiku sought permission from the appropriate authorities to remain with his Turkey-based club during the international break.
In a new photo shared by the club, Djiku was spotted with his new coach Jose Mourinho.
Djiku jells with Mourinho
Jose Mourinho was recently unveiled as Fenerbahçe's new coach in front of the Yellat the Şükrü Saracoğlu stadium sitting next to club president Ali Koç.
The manager has won 26 major trophies with two Champions League titles and three Premier Leagues under his belt.
Fenerbahçe shared photos of their players' first stint with the new manager, saying Our football players Osayi Samuel and Alexander Djiku attended our Topuk Plateau Camp.
Fans are hopeful Djiku will significantly develop under Jose Mourinho as they fight to win the Turkish League for the first time since 2013.
Fans react to photos of Djiku and Mourinho
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Djiku and Mourinho's new journey.
@KumasiSnow said:
Ghanaian journalism Mourinho is literally his coach now, he'll always be spotted with him
@AnsahDavidKwam2 commented:
He either improves or he'll lose his starting berth
@Ahantan_24_7 noted:
It is likely he will be shipped
@CFCPenzo noted:
Very nice to see the team coming together
@MrBenedict_84 added:
Djiku is luck as a defender to learn from a defensive mind legendary coach
Djiku celebrates team's victory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fenerbahçe SK, with the help of Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku, emerged victorious against Union Gilloise with a decisive three-goal margin.
Djiku, who was instrumental in this victory, was in a celebratory mood post-match. He took to social media to express his joy and gratitude.
