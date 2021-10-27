@SipheBravo, a young man on Twitter has revealed his plans of leaving his current girlfriend once he finds a better job

He mentioned in a tweet that it surprises him the young lady thinks they will be together for a long time to come

Justifying his actions, @SipheBravo said people should not feel entitled to their partners simply because they were together in hard times

A gentleman identified on Twitter as Siphesande with the handle @SipheBravo has caused a massive stir on social media with an eye-popping revelation he made publicly.

In a tweet on his handle that ended up going viral, the young man mentioned that he plans on leaving his girlfriend as soon as he finds a better source of livelihood.

According to him, the young lady is not his type or of his caliber but he is only keeping her in the meantime whilst striving to get a better life and will move on with someone he truly deserves.

"I can't believe my girlfriend really think that I'm gonna marry her and we'll live happily ever after. Soon as I get a decent job I'mma leave her & start dating my types," he said.

Justifying his actions, Siphesande further added that people need to understand that we're not entitled to be with them forever just because they were with us when we were broke.

"We each have our own preferences, & that doesn't make me love my current girlfriend any less. Things change, feelings change. It's a vicious life cycle," he explained.

Social media reactions

Below were some reactions shared by tweeps

@mogotladi_m said:

Why don't you just leave her alone since she's not your type? Stay single until you get a job then get your type. Stop being heartless.

@UncleWii100 mentioned:

This is a similar chat to why cheat instead of leaving, people have attachment issues, being alone terrifies them and they are willing to exploit someone else to fill in that void

