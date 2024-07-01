A video of Ghanaian player Ernest Nuamah embarking on a philanthropic agenda has surfaced on social media

The Black Stars player, who is bent on making an impact in society, called on all and sundry to support his excellent course

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Ernest Nuamah has amplified his impact beyond his football career by commencing philanthropic works.

The young Ghanaian player was captured in videos circulating on social media donating items to a children's home.

Photos of Nuamah and the gifts he distributed Image source: Ernest Nuamah

He received a warm welcome from the kids, who were delighted to meet him.

Ernest Nuamah presented many gifts to the children, including bags of rice, boxes of Indomie, spaghetti, packs of drinks, water, etc.

Nuamah wins the hearts of many after donating to kids

Nuamah, for the past few years, has been a great player, playing tremendously for his team and the Black Stars.

He has won the hearts of many fans with his latest gesture.

Watch the video below:

Nuamah walks the path of Thomas Partey

The renowned Black Stars player's gesture follows a similar gesture by his colleague Thomas Partey.

Partey, during his recent birthday celebration, marked the occasion with some kids at a children's home.

Netizens laud Ernest Nuamah for his gesture

Netizens who saw the post were delighted to praise the Ghanaian player and took to the comment section.

@hushpappi_3 wrote:

"God bless Nuamah."

@Bandex wrote:

"Star boy."

@Budu Bantin wrote:

"God bless u, baba."

@oboquasi wrote:

"God bless you champ."

@Have Jesus wrote:

"God bless you."

@Nana Bhim wrote:

"Thank you bro."

@Lizzy wrote:

"God bless you dear."

@user348620812667 wrote:

"Go high bro."

