The West Ham player said the award is a testament to his hard work and thanked everyone for the support

Many people who commented on the video commented on the video congratulated Kudus

West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has earned the admiration and praise of many for his show of selflessness at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

After being named Footballer of the Year, Kudus praised fellow Black Stars teammate and Leicester City star Fatawu Issahaku as he commended him for his performance during his speech.

Kudus commends Fatawua Issahaku Photo credit: @thebacsports/X

The 23-year-old, who spoke fluent English, said he hoped to foster unity and harmony, especially among the new generation of players.

"I am happy to be named as the footballer of the year; it is a testament to my hard work. As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the love between us."

Ghanaians commend Kudus

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated Kudus on winning the award.

@kaydegeneral1 indicated:

Brofo with the composure, Congratulations star boy

@lee_adjoa commented:

Back to back wins!!!

@CountryCalledGH reacted:

Guy is struggling to speak common English

@GrizzyKobby replied:

Cos s3 he play Westham nti..what was his impact.

@darko_pan44044 stated:

Congratulations but don't do that when it's foreign awards night your will wear suits so why yours u will anything

@KanteBrisco replied:

There's something about Kudus, He knows what to say at the right time

@KofiSarpong1 reacted:

Sensible guy. He'll go farther than this.

