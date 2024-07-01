Kudus: West Ham Player Celebrates Fatawu Issahaku After Being Named GFA Footballer Of The Year
West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has earned the admiration and praise of many for his show of selflessness at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.
After being named Footballer of the Year, Kudus praised fellow Black Stars teammate and Leicester City star Fatawu Issahaku as he commended him for his performance during his speech.
The 23-year-old, who spoke fluent English, said he hoped to foster unity and harmony, especially among the new generation of players.
"I am happy to be named as the footballer of the year; it is a testament to my hard work. As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the love between us."
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 views and 30 comments.
Ghanaians commend Kudus
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated Kudus on winning the award.
@kaydegeneral1 indicated:
Brofo with the composure, Congratulations star boy
Back to back wins!!!
Guy is struggling to speak common English
@GrizzyKobby replied:
Cos s3 he play Westham nti..what was his impact.
@darko_pan44044 stated:
Congratulations but don't do that when it's foreign awards night your will wear suits so why yours u will anything
@KanteBrisco replied:
There's something about Kudus, He knows what to say at the right time
@KofiSarpong1 reacted:
Sensible guy. He'll go farther than this.
Kudus wins goal of the season
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was praised after his wonder goal for West Ham's Europa League game against Freiburg won an award.
The goal has been adjudged the UEFA Europa League Goal of the 2023/24 Season.
The player received a pass in West Ham's half and dribbled past three players, using his weaker foot to crown his effort with a goal.
