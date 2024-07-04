BuzStopBoys: Ga Mantse Partners Sanitation Group To Clean Accra: "Good Job"
The Ga Traditional Traditional Council, led by the Ga Mantse, has teamed up with BuzStopBoys, a renowned Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group, to embark on a project to keep Accra clean.
In a video, BuzStopBoys disclosed that it received an invitation from the Ga Mantse regarding an upcoming event dubbed the Homowo Clean-up Exercise.
The group welcomed the invite in good faith and packed their equipment to the venue of the clean-up exercise.
Team members joined in sweeping, desilting gutters and ensuring the environment was clean.
BuzStopBoys and their move to keep Ghana clean
BuzStopBoys aims to keep Ghana clean. The group is known for embarking on significant initiatives to make the environment filth-free.
Over the years, they have organised various sanitation exercises, which have helped eradicate diseases such as malaria and cholera.
They were delighted to assist the Ga Mantse and his citizens clean up their environment.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail BuzStopBoys for joining the Ga Community to clean the environment
Netizens who saw the post were delighted with BuzStopBoys' efforts to clean the environment. They took to the comment section to hail the sanitation volunteer group.
@Cuul_Jay wrote:
"Chale you guys song now..y'all killing it. The Aboboya convoy goes hard."
@bondzii wrote:
"Ya doin’ great."
@KurtisKayGH wrote:
"Dem for equip these guys koraaaa and give part of the Zoomlion contract to them. They'll do a proper job."
@KojosSavio1 wrote:
"Please wear helmets when you mount on buckets.. Safety first all the time.. Keep up the good job."
@HR_Socialite wrote:
"Kudos guys. My advise to u is to keep track of the places u clean. Visit them after a few days or weeks to see if the people are maintaining their surroundings. We need a change in our attitudes to see the clean Ghana we want. Start thinking about how to sustain this."
