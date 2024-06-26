The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, says the Greater Accra Region will play a pivotal role in determining who comes out victorious in the 2024 presidential election

He said the upcoming elections in December would be one of the most pivotal elections in Ghana

He said tensions would definitely be high, and so has asked for peace and tolerance throughout the period

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsusru II says the Greater Accra Region will play a critical role in determining the outcome of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

He said this in an engagement with the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, as the latter came to seek the Ga Mantse’s blessings ahead of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The Ga Mantse noted that the upcoming 2024 election is set to be one of the most pivotal elections ever held in the Fourth Republic and was certain the final decision as to who ascends the presidency come January 7, 2025, would be determined by voters in the Greater Accra Region.

The Greater Accra Region is noted to be one of the major swing regions in Ghana owing to its large population and high literacy rate.

Other swing regions are the Central and Western Regions of Ghana.

Ga Mantse calls for peaceful elections

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said due to the nature of the 2024 general elections, tensions are likely to be high.

He has urged citizens to restrain themselves and avoid violent confrontations before, during and after the election period.

He said electorates must respect each other and tolerate the views of people supporting opposing parties.

The Ga Mantse also urged presidential candidates to use peaceful and respectful language when campaigning to avoid inciting supporters to take up arms.

He said political parties must stress the importance of unity and cooperation during the electoral process.

He also encouraged citizens to exercise their franchise in the upcoming electoral process to ensure their voices are heard.

Nana Kwame Bediako assured the Ga Mantse that he would keep his campaign clean and promote peace and social cohesion throughout his tour.

Cheddar offers gifts to Ga Mantse

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako also offered gifts to the Ga Mantse to support the upcoming Homowo festival.

The gifts presented to the Ga Mantse included two white sheep, beverages, kente clothes and an undisclosed amount of money.

The New Force official handle on X (@thenewforcegh) posted a video of Cheddar's grand entry into the Ga Mantse Palace.

