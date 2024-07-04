The Chefs Association of Ghana has reacted to the brouhaha surrounding Chef Smith's cook-a-thon record

The Association has said that a recognized member is ready to attempt the cook-a-thon world record

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

The Chefs Association of Ghana has clarified misconceptions surrounding embattled Chef Ebenezer Smith's cooking marathon.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHONE TV, Peter Agborvi, the Association's General Secretary, said that one of their members is set to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Another chef to attempt cook-a-thon Photo credit: @Millennium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Although details about the planned cooking marathon remain sketchy, Peter Agborvi explained this chef has their full support and appealed to Ghanaian chefs desirous of attempting on any world record to first inform the Association.

"We have tAssociationpipeline because the person has done the needful. He contacted us because we need to give you guidelines as an association; we need to support you. Once you follow those guidelines, you will be able to get our full support. Anyone who wants to attempt the Guinness World Records, the best thing to do is just contact the Chefs Association of Ghana for support."

This clarity comes after the Association explained that Chef Smith was not one of their members.

The Guinness World Records also confirmed that Chef Smith had not been declared the new record holder for the longest cooking time.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 views and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions.

Adjei Darko stated:

If he had won,would you have been here saying he's not a member of your association? You would have rather associated with him in the glory. Let's not be doing this just because he's had some issues. This statement is useless

Sayh MiMind commented:

So why are you saying it now??? Didn't he do amazingly well in his cooking? Didn't he cook for the number of hours we know??? Do you think he will waste his time and resources if he had known he was dealing with the wrong people???

Amoh Samuel stated:

And when they realized he was using their logo bt wasn't a member, what stopped them from making us aware so he cld either decide to join or remove their logo?

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale has mocked Chef Ebenezer Smith regarding the fake Guinness World Record certificate.

He branded the Chef's Cook-a-thon event in February as "illegal cooking" and also questioned the origin of Chef Smith's GWR certificate.

He jokingly accused Chef Smith of causing fear and panic in Ghana with the stunt he pulled at his press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on June 2, 2024.

