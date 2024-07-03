A video of Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus speaking about his favourite food has gone viral on social media

Kudus revealed during an interaction with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah that his favourite dish is a Ghanaian meal, enjoyed by many people

Netizens who saw the post were impressed with Kudus' choice and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has got tongues wagging on social media after opening up about his favourite meal.

Kudus in an interview with renowned sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah revealed that his favorite meal is a local Ghanaian dish enjoyed by many, especially, those from the northern part of the country.

He stated without mincing words that he enjoys Tuo Zaafi more than any meal.

The West Ham forward spoke passionately about his favourite meal, leaving fans and food enthusiasts alike drooling.

Made from maize flour and often served with a variety of soups and stews, Tuo Zaafi is a staple food in many Ghanaian households popularly known as TZ.

Mohammed Kudus, known for his impressive skills on the pitch, expressed that this dish holds a special place in his heart.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mohammed Kudus professing his love for Tuo Zaafi

Netizens who saw the post were delighted over Kudus' candid confession. They took to the comment section to laud him for choosing a Ghanaian dish as his favourite.

@ObOlO 1 wrote:

"Gye wo two wati."

@Maldini 007 wrote:

"Lovely."

@YES ME wrote:

"T Zooo."

