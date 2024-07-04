A mobile money vendor has been defrauded after a customer gave him pieces of paper as cash

He said when the customer gave him the money he countered and checked it to ensure that it was genuine

However moments after depositing it into the customer's mobile wallet, he realised that the money had changed into papers

A mobile money (momo) vendor, who operates within the Kaneshie market is reeling in pain after he was scammed of thousands of Ghanaian cedis.

According to narrations cited on social media, a customer approached the momo vendor to deposit cash into his mobile wallet.

The momo vendor said he counted the money in the presence of the customer and was sure that it was a valid legal tender before proceeding to conduct the transaction.

However, moments after the transaction was done and the customer had left the scene, the momo vendor checked the money again only to find out that it had transmogrified into pieces of paper.

Having realised that he had been defrauded, the momo vendor, whose name is yet to be confirmed, hopped on the next available motorbike, roaming the entire Kaneshie market to look for the said customer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the momo vendor was spotted narrating his ordeal to some market women.

"I counted the money, I counted everything and I was sure that it was genuine, I swear I counted everything," he said.

The Kaneshie market women were heard offering pieces of advice to the momo vendor, who looked visibly dejected.

Reactions to his ordeal

The video of the momo vendor wailing and narrating his ordeal attracted reactions from some netizens after was shared on X by @eddie_wrt.

@KWESINYARKO24 said:

"Scamming in Accra is booming."

@pandero7 also said:

"The receiver has registered the sim with Ghana card and can be traced. Ghana police need to introduce a system whereby any Ghana card can be flagged for criminal activity."

@Nyameba_Aj reacted:

"It’s a very smart trick, when the vendor is under pressure or isn’t concentrating the person go take do am."

@Efoelykhemgh also reacted:

"Is a charm money from the dwarfs and it doesn't last. It either turns to paper or leaves."

