A video of Ghanaian pastor Adom Kyei-Duah saying he'll replace Christ in the next 500 years has sparked outrage

The renowned pastor told his congregants during one of his sermons that he's been destined to replace Christ in the coming years

Netizens who saw the post were angry and called the pastor out in the comment section, with many accusing him of blasphemy

Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has sparked outrage among Ghanaians after a video of him saying that his photos will replace those of Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

Addressing his congregants in one of his sermons, Adom Kyei-Duah stated that he had been destined to replace Christ.

Photos of Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

"My photos will replace Christ in the next 500 years," he boldly asserted.

His congregants welcomed the news with so much pleasure, clapping and shouting in excitement. However, his comment has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Adom Kyei-Duah is a renowned pastor who heads the Believers Worship Centre. He recently made headlines and became the talk of the town after Ghanaian actor Lil Win visited his church.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adom Kyei-Duah's claim of replacing Jesus Christ

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed and took to the comment section to express their resentment.

@okofoanthony's wrote:

"You have stupid people who are entertaining you. You are jealous about Jesus haaaa."

@charlesholmes735's wrote:

"Don't fool yourself, you won't have a face by then."

@peterokyere777999's wrote:

"Beginning of madness n disgrace from the Most High God."

@gsfreddy's wrote:

"Bipolar."

@sirdetriplespio's wrote:

"You have drunk some wee soup."

aba_etruba's wrote:

"I pity the people in the church oo."

@great_junejuly's wrote:

"Azaaar Group of Companies."

Adom Kyei-Duah commissions a 25,000-seater capacity ultra-modern church in Accra

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and general overseer of the Believers Worship Center, prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, had commissioned a new ultra-modern 25,000-seater capacity church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

This new church building is reportedly the biggest in Ghana, surpassing the Perez Chapel auditorium of 14,000 capacity.

Prophet Adom Kyei Dua was joined by members of his congregation, who filled the new church auditorium to commission the magnificent facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh